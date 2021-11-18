San Antonio police officer arrested after investigators find ‘irregularities’ in crash investigation

San Antonio police officer Morgan Lucas was suspended without pay after he was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer accused of lying in a crash investigation was arrested Thursday, according to the department.

Officer Morgan Lucas, who has been with the department since 2016, was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on Tuesday on one count of tampering with a government record. Following the indictment, the police department suspended Morgan without pay.

Officials began investigating Lucas in February 2020 “after irregularities were discovered during a crash investigation,” according to the department.

“The Department’s investigations found that Lucas was untruthful when he indicated in an official police report that he and his partner did not pursue a suspect’s vehicle and that he had identified the suspect as having warrants after running the vehicle’s license plate,” according to the news release.

The driver in the November 2019 incident allegedly struck a police car as he was pursued.

Ad

Tampering with a government record is a Class A misdemeanor. If convicted, Lucas faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

Read more: