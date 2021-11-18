Prominent San Antonio attorney files $2 billion lawsuit targeting Travis Scott, Astroworld organizers

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A massive, multi-billion dollar lawsuit is now topping the pile of claims against rappers Travis Scott and Drake and organizers of the Astroworld Festival in Houston earlier this month.

This comes after the event left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured following a crowd surge during Scott’s performance at NRG Stadium. Over 50,000 people attended the festival.

San Antonio-based attorney Thomas J. Henry filed the $2 billion lawsuit Thursday on behalf of 282 victims, and it’s targeting a long list of defendants.

According to a news release from the law firm, the lawsuit is seeking up to $2 billion in damages from Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham (Drake), Apple Music, Live Nation and the NRG Stadium.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” said Henry in a statement. “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Houston police are still investigating the tragedy that unfolded at Astroworld, and as of earlier this week, the Harris County administrator will also be conducting a separate investigation.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the administrator will work with “other city and county entities to review security, fire and other safety plans” at NRG Park.

Officials said there was an operations plan in place for the park, which included plans on what to do in case of an active shooter, bomb or terrorist threat and severe weather, per AP. However, it did not include a protocol on what to do during a crowd surge.

Hundreds more lawsuits have already been filed against Scott, Drake and event organizers. As of last check, no one has been criminally charged.

