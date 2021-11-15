9-year-old boy dies from injuries after deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival, attorney confirms

A 9-year-old boy has died from his injuries following the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, according to his family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump.

Ezra Blount died in the hospital after suffering injuries to his lungs, liver and having swelling in his brain, KSAT’s sister station KPRC reports. He had been placed on a ventilator and was pronounced brain dead last week.

Both Ezra and his father attended the music festival at NRG Park, and both were trampled when thousands of fans rushed the stage, according to KPRC.

Crump issued this statement to our sister station late Sunday:

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But, tonight, we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra is now the 10th victim of the deadly music event.

Over 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival and Houston authorities are still investigating the incident.

