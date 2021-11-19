Cornerstone Church pastor: ‘I deeply regret’ hosting political event after chants of ‘Let’s go Brandon’ go viral

SAN ANTONIO – A prominent San Antonio pastor on Thursday distanced himself from a controversial political conference that took place at his family’s church last weekend.

Matt Hagee, executive pastor of Cornerstone Church, said in a statement that “it was not appropriate” to host the “ReAwaken America” conference, where far-right political activists promoted baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and led chants of “Let’s Go Brandon” — a euphemism among Republicans that means “F--k Joe Biden.” The conference was held at the church from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.

The Q-Anon crowd is at televangelist John Hagee’s Cornerstone Church in San Antonio.



They are chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon” from the church pews. pic.twitter.com/pGqUmUXezn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 14, 2021

“Regrettably, the organization was not properly vetted,” Hagee said. “The Church is not associated with this organization and does not endorse their views.”

The event featured multiple conservative figures, including Roger Stone, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Hagee also referenced videos of the conference that showed him welcoming the crowd, praising them for their faith.

Ad

“I was invited to welcome the crowd where I thanked veterans for their service and thanked the crowd for their commitment to their faith,” Hagee said. “I deeply regret, and ask forgiveness, for what took place in the Cornerstone sanctuary as a result of my oversight.”

Moving forward, Hagee said the church will better vet organizations that ask to use the facility for a gathering.

Read more:

KSAT Explains: How conspiracies like QAnon go from fringes to forefront of social media