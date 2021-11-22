Drive-through holiday light display returning to Palo Alto College this December

SAN ANTONIO – Palo Alto College will once again become illuminated with holiday lights for the festive season.

The college, located on the South Side, said the drive-through light display will be available to the public nightly from Dec. 3-23. Hours will be 6-9 p.m.

A virtual holiday lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. It will include celebrity guests and will be available to view on Palo Alto College’s Facebook and YouTube.

The annual scholarship and program fundraiser will also take place at that time.

The nightly event includes thousands of lights and large displays, the college said. Guests will be asked to stay in their vehicle, as it is a drive-through display only.

Cars will enter through Villaret Boulevard and exit at Jennifer Street. The college is located near Loop 410 and Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

