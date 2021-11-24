‘It’s not going to happen to me and then unfortunately, it does’: MADD warns drivers be wary ahead of Blackout Wednesday

While many will toast the holidays this week, Thanksgiving Eve is considered to be one of the busiest nights for bars and is often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday”.

Organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving warn a good time could lead to bad decisions on the roadway.

Natalie Paulus is a victim service manager with MADD and said this time of year is considered one of the most dangerous and deadly.

“It has been the most deadly span of days of DWI crashes,” Paulus said.

Paulus said the Alamo City is also considered a problem spot during this time of year.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, there have been 11 intoxication manslaughters and close to 3,800 DWI arrests since the start of the year.

“Those cases, those statistics, those deaths have not been going down,” Paulus said.

However, MADD reminds drivers there are other options available to prevent tragedies on the roadways.

You can consider a designated driver who has not been drinking, use a ride sharing service, and more importantly, be careful.

The organization has also kicked off their annual Tie One On For Safety campaign. They are asking drivers to display a ribbon on a visible location to remind everyone to think before a drink.

Paulus hopes drivers make the right choices this holiday season.

“It’s the case of I don’t have any ill intent. It’s not going to happen to me and then unfortunately, it does,” Paulus said.