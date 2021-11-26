Man dead, 3 others injured following drive-by shooting on NE Side, police say

A man is dead and three others are injured following a drive-by shooting in a Northeast Side neighborhood, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A gathering on Thanksgiving quickly turned tragic after a drive-by shooting in a Northeast Side neighborhood left one man dead and three other people injured, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m., Thursday, at a home in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek Drive.

According to SAPD Public Information Officer Alisia Pruneda, officers were initially dispatched for a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man inside of a home who died from gunshot wounds.

Police said there were multiple people inside of the home at the time of the shooting.

Another man, 25, was taken to an area hospital for gunshot injuries and is in critical condition, police said. Two other women were also hit by the gunfire and were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting was a drive-by, and a search is still underway for the suspect.

Pruneda said police believe it was a targeted incident and that it is contained. Several shell casings were found at the scene and investigators are evaluating property damage.

The investigation is still preliminary, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

