Major crash reported on Loop 1604 between Highway 281, Applewhite Road

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews have responded to a major crash in South Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Loop 1604 between Highway 281 and Applewhite Road. Preliminary reports suggest an 18-wheeler may be involved.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. It is unclear if anyone is hurt. First responders are currently on scene.

Emergency crews have responded to a major crash in South Bexar County early Thursday morning.

KSAT12 has a crew in the area. This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.