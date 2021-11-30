Team KSAT raises thousands of dollars for No Shave November fundraiser

SAN ANTONIO – No Shave November is finishing on a high note for the men the KSAT newsroom. This year, a total of 15 guys put the razor away for a month to grow out their facial hair to help raise funds for cancer research, treatment, and prevention.

The team’s original goal was to raise $10,000 to help in those efforts. However, the guys have surpassed that number and have raised over $17,000, as of Tuesday morning.

The leaderboard lists Team KSAT as. No. 2 in the country for their fundraising efforts. Justin Horne, Mike Osterhage, and Mark Austin rank in the top 10 in the country as well.

The money raised through out the month will help ten cancer foundations.