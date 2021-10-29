No Shave November efforts continue to grow to more nonprofit organizations

Some of the men at KSAT will begin to look a little different in the month of November and it’s all for a great cause.

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the men at KSAT will begin to look a little different in the month of November and it’s all for a great cause.

No Shave November has been a long-standing tradition where people ditch the trip to the barber shop or salon and grow their hair out.

Starting Monday, Nov. 1 the men at KSAT will begin to grow their facial hair to help raise funds for cancer research, treatment and prevention.

There will be 10 organizations that will benefit from this year’s efforts and each focuses on a different arena of cancer. However, they all share the same mission which is to end cancer for all.

The fundraising efforts began in 2009 when the Hill family of Chicago lost their father, Matthew Hill to colon cancer.

His children started a Facebook group to help raise those funds, and since then the mission has grown across the country.

Last year, the men at KSAT ranked fifth in the country and raised close to $10,000 for the non-profit organization.

Several employees will participate in this year’s efforts, including some new faces to the KSAT newsroom. To learn more about the organization, click here.