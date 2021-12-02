Deputies searching for west Bexar County road rage shooting suspect, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that was caught on camera in west Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies went to 6000 block of Dodger Valley to serve an arrest warrant for Edwin Albino, 25, after a bystander caught the moment he pulled out a gun and fired shots outside his car window around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Montgomery Road, not far from, Highway 90. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Deputies saw Albino’s license plate in the video and tried to serve an arrest warrant at his home, but he wasn’t there and neither was his girlfriend, who lives in the home with him.

Salazar said that the girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter told deputies she couldn’t find her mother after getting home from school. He said the mother might be in trouble.

Investigators say this may not be the only road rage incident that may have involved Albino.

Ad

Anyone who sees him is asked not to confront him, as he may be armed and dangerous. Instead, call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

.