Medical Examiner identifies 20-year-old killed in accidental shooting

A man in his 20s is dead after San Antonio police said he and a teenager were playing with a gun in the living room when it went off and struck him in the head.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in an accidental shooting on Friday.

Michael Casares was fatally shot around 8:50 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of South Elmendorf, not far from South Laredo and Jean Street.

According to police, an unidentified 16-year-old was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot Casares in the head, killing him.

SAPD said Casares and the teen were playing with a high-powered rifle in a living room. Moments later, the teen accidentally fired, striking him. Casares was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Casares and the teen are not related. The teen was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and is being held in the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

Further details are limited, and homicide detectives are investigating.

