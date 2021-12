SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews are currently working the scene of a large fire on the city’s North Side.

The fire happened Friday evening in the 700 block of Vance Jackson Road.

There are currently 23 units working the scene and battling the blaze. The cause of the fire and any reported injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

