Search efforts will continue this weekend for man who disappeared at Canyon Lake, officials say

Steven Johnson, 47, was last seen just before noon on Wednesday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Search efforts will continue through the weekend for a man who disappeared at Canyon Lake earlier this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Johnson, 47, of Wimberley, was last seen just before noon on Wednesday after he reportedly walked into the lake and never resurfaced, according to a report from the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

Jennifer Smith, public information officer for the CCSO, said multiple agencies have joined forces to search for Johnson, but have not located him as of yet.

She said if he’s still not found over the weekend, search crews will reassess on Monday.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this article as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

