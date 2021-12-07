WATCH: Bexar County Commissioners Court honors UTSA for record-breaking winning season

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners will honor the UTSA football team on Tuesday for their record-breaking winning season.
The resolution will come at the start of the regular Commissioners Court Meeting.
The event will be livestreamed in this article at 9 a.m.
The roadrunners claimed their first Conference USA title on Friday night with a 49-41 victory over Western Kentucky after a historic season of firsts for UTSA.
UTSA had a ten-game home winning streak this season. The team was undefeated and ranked in the AP Top 25 for six straight weeks before suffering a crushing, 45-23 loss at North Texas.
They finished 11-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play.
UTSA was invited to the Frisco Bowl where they will face San Diego State at Toyota Stadium on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.