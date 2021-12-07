WATCH: Bexar County Commissioners Court honors UTSA for record-breaking winning season

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA tight end Ke'Chawn Compton (45) celebrates with teammates after their win over Western Kentucky in an NCAA college football game in the Conference USA Championship, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners will honor the UTSA football team on Tuesday for their record-breaking winning season.

The resolution will come at the start of the regular Commissioners Court Meeting.

The event will be livestreamed in this article at 9 a.m.

The roadrunners claimed their first Conference USA title on Friday night with a 49-41 victory over Western Kentucky after a historic season of firsts for UTSA.

UTSA had a ten-game home winning streak this season. The team was undefeated and ranked in the AP Top 25 for six straight weeks before suffering a crushing, 45-23 loss at North Texas.

They finished 11-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

UTSA was invited to the Frisco Bowl where they will face San Diego State at Toyota Stadium on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

