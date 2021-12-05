UTSA football will face San Diego State in Frisco Bowl on Dec. 21

Head coach Jeff Traylor celebrates the Conference USA title with his team following UTSA's 49-41 victory over Western Kentucky in the Alamodome on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – After claiming their first Conference USA title on Friday night with a dramatic 49-41 victory over Western Kentucky in the Alamodome, UTSA will close out their record-breaking season with a trip to Frisco.

On Sunday afternoon, the Roadrunners (12-1) announced that they will participate in the Frisco Bowl and face San Diego State (11-2) at Toyota Stadium on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. This marks the third bowl game appearance for UTSA and second in the Jeff Traylor era. They have lost each of their two previous bowl appearances: 23-20 to New Mexico in 2016 and 31-24 to Louisiana last season.

UTSA faces an Aztec squad that lost the Mountain West championship 46-13 to Utah State on Saturday night. Still, San Diego State has proven to be a consistent college football power with five 10-win seasons in the last seven years, and they are making their first bowl appearance since 2019. San Diego State also defeated Pac-12 Champion Utah 33-31 in overtime on Sept. 18. The Roadrunners recorded 10 wins for the first time in program history this year.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: the SDSU Aztecs and the UTSA Roadrunners” Sean Johnson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Executive Director said via a press release. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

Although they were left out of the final College Football Playoff rankings, UTSA moved back into the AP Top 25 at No. 24 and were ranked No. 25 in the latest edition of the AFCA Coaches Poll. Following their most recent loss, San Diego State dropped out of both polls, but remains ranked No. 24 in the CFP rankings.

The Roadrunners intended to play in the Frisco Bowl last season against SMU, but due to COVID-19 protocols their opponent was forced to withdraw.

