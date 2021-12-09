BCSO fires deputy after off-duty domestic disturbance call at North Side bar

Deputy Maverick Moreland, 35, was arrested by San Antonio police and is charged with assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has moved forward with the termination of a deputy who was arrested in January on family violence charges that have since been dismissed, according to records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Former deputy Maverick Moreland received his termination notice in September, according to discipline records turned over to KSAT last week in response to an open records request.

Moreland was arrested on suspicion of family violence on Jan. 17 after a disturbance was reported at the Happy Hut, a North Side bar. Court records show the assault family violence charge was dismissed on Oct. 29 due to insufficient evidence.

Details about the incident were revealed In Moreland’s termination notice for the first time since the arrest was first reported in January.

On Jan. 16, Moreland went out to the bar with another deputy who he was dating and other friends. He went to the restroom and was “gone for a while,” according to the dismissal notice.

When his girlfriend went to check on him, she found him on a FaceTime call with another woman, the records showed. She grabbed the phone and walked toward the patio.

The couple began to argue when the deputy threw Moreland’s phone over the gate. As Moreland became upset, the deputy said she “felt trapped” and began to push and punch Moreland.

Moreland then “struck the deputy with an open hand” in an apparent act of self-defense, according to the records, before requesting that 911 be called.

Investigators discovered that Moreland hid his weapon in the wheel of the deputy’s vehicle while waiting on police to arrive. They also learned that Moreland “assaulted a bar staff member and caused damage to the property of the bar,” according to the records.

“You used poor judgment while being in possession of a firearm while socializing and consuming alcoholic beverages off-duty and in regard to your conduct while at the Happy Hut,” the sheriff’s administration wrote to Moreland in his termination notice.

Moreland had been with the sheriff’s office since March 2010.