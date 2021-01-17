BCSO: Off-duty deputy placed on unpaid leave after assaulting another deputy at North Side bar

Deputy Maverick Moreland, 35, was arrested by San Antonio police and is charged with assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on unpaid leave after he assaulted another off-duty deputy he was dating while at a North Side bar overnight, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 12:37 a.m., Sunday, at the Happy Hut bar on West Avenue.

Deputy Maverick Moreland, 35, was arrested by San Antonio police and is charged with assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Officials said Deputy Moreland was taken into custody without incident. However, further details on what happened are unavailable at this time.

Deputy Moreland was placed on unpaid administrative leave and termination proceedings are also underway, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

“As Peace Officers, we swear an oath to uphold the law. To have someone violate that oath so blatantly is something that absolutely will not be tolerated. I informed this deputy of my intent to terminate him, and I will do so without delay,” said Sheriff Salazar, in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Moreland was hired in March of 2010. In May of 2016, he was transferred to the Law Enforcement Bureau Patrol Division.

BCSO Internal Affairs is also conducting a separate investigation into the incident.

