Two Democrats formally enter their respective races as deadline approaches

Two Democrats kicked off their campaigns on Saturday in Bexar County.

The candidates are former Councilwoman and State Representative Rebecca Viagran, and former District Court Judge Peter Sakai. Viagran is running for Congressional District 35 and Sakai is aiming for Bexar County Judge.

Current Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has said he will not run for re-election, leaving the race for his seat wide open.

Currently there are three candidates for county judge, and a possible fourth that is still debating.

Former mayor and current SAISD school board president Ed Garza still hasn’t decided if he’s throwing his name in the hat for judge. Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s Chief of Staff Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, State Representative Ina Minjarez, and Sakai are all in.

“I have served the citizens of Bexar County for 26 years as a district court judge. I have stepped down from that bench to step up to be your next county judge,” said Sakai on Saturday.

Ad

Due to new congressional lines being re-drawn, current 35th District Representative Lloyd Doggett is no longer in its jurisdiction. Doggett’s former seat now has five candidates running.

After meeting her four-term limit, Viagran is looking to take the seat in D.C., but she will have to beat out Austin State Rep. Eddie Gonzalez and Austin City Councilman Greg Casar.

“We have a lot at stake in Washington D.C. and we need to make sure we have a relentless advocate who’s going to be solutions-oriented and who’s going to fight for the issues of our community,” said Viagran.

More on KSAT: