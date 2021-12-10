Former San Antonio councilwoman makes it official — she’s running for Congress

San Antonio – It’s official. Former San Antonio Councilwoman Rebecca Viagrán confirmed she will run for Congress.

Viagrán plans to kick off her campaign for the 35th Congressional District seat during a public event on Saturday.

The campaign kickoff will start at 10 a.m. at VFW Post #76, located on 10th Street in downtown San Antonio.

Viagran, who left her District 3 council seat in June after reaching her four-term limit, is running as a Democrat.

Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett currently represents the district, but he plans to seek re-election in the newly created 37th Congressional District concentrated in Austin. Several new hopefuls, including Austin City Councilman Greg Casar and State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, have already launched campaigns to take over the 35th District, which stretches from Austin down I-35 to San Antonio.

“I think that Bexar County deserves a candidate and a voice in this congressional district race, this open seat for Congressional District 35,” Viagran told KSAT before she officially announced her run. “I have been a faithful servant, a public servant to San Antonio, to my community, and to the region for these eight years and beyond. And this is going to take a lot of work, and a lot of collaboration, and a lot of work together.”

Viagran currently works for Texas A&M-San Antonio as its inaugural Director of Workforce Development and Community Partnerships.

