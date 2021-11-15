State Rep. Ina Minjarez announces run for Bexar County judge

SAN ANTONIO – A state lawmaker from San Antonio announced Monday her intention to run for Bexar County judge.

State Rep. Ina Minjarez, a Democrat who represents District 124, made it official to seek the county’s top elected office in a news release.

Minjarez said her decision to lead the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court comes after an exploratory committee spent the past few weeks seeking input from residents and supporters.

“We discussed our shared needs as a county, including public safety, infrastructure, economic growth, transportation mobility, housing, and tax relief,” Minjarez said. “In short, your feedback overwhelmingly shows that our community has ideas to create solutions to continue improving our Bexar County.

“Over the course of my career, I have fought for our everyday neighbors—working families, small businesses, and resilient seniors. I want to continue this fight. I want to ensure that every citizen is heard. I want to address the needs of our entire community. I know the best place for me to lead the fight is in Bexar County Commissioners Court.”

Minjarez said she plans to serve the remainder of her term in the Texas House of Representatives. She is the second candidate to announce for the post.

Former 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai, who resigned his judicial post two months ago, told the San Antonio Report and the San Antonio Express-News about his political intentions.

Current Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced last month that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election. Wolff said he will serve out the rest of his one year and three months left in his term so that plenty of “good candidates” can have time to make their announcement before the March Primary in 2022.

