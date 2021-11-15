Texas governor holds press conference on heels of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign bid

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation's election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FLORESVILLE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be at a press conference Monday morning hours after former Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced his bid for the governor’s office.

The press conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Floresville, where Democratic Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen is expected to announce he is switching parties.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is also expected to be at the news conference.

