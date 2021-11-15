Texas governor holds press conference on heels of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign bid

FLORESVILLE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be at a press conference Monday morning hours after former Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced his bid for the governor’s office.
The press conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Floresville, where Democratic Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen is expected to announce he is switching parties.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is also expected to be at the news conference.
