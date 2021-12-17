Groovy Giving Library opens at Bexar County district courts

The Scooby Van of San Antonio has created libraries inside Bexar County district courtrooms where families can pick up free books.

“The Groovy Giving libraries is a new concept. We wanted to have a way to make books accessible to the kids,” said Linda Pearson, founder of Scooby Van of San Antonio.

The nonprofit gives free books to underserved kids that aims to create excitement about reading.

The organization partnered with Bexar County court judges to create spaces inside Bexar County district courtrooms to encourage reading.

One library is in the children’s play area at 100 Dolorosa Street on the third floor.

The other Groovy Giving Library is open to the public inside the Paul Elizondo Tower located at 101 W. Nueva Street, Suite 405.

Bexar County employees helped fill the two new libraries by donating about 1,000 books.

Outside the Groovy Giving Libraries there will be donation boxes for people to drop off books.

Pearson hopes this is just the beginning.

“The goal is to make sure every kid gets a book,” Pearson said.

