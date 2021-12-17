10 most-watched videos in 2021 on KSAT.com

San Antonio teen's golf ball struck by lightning, San Antonio man reels in 12-foot hammerhead shark at Padre Island National Seashore, Colorado contractor destroys bathroom

SAN ANTONIO – They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about video? From disgruntled contractors to golf balls struck by lightning, 2021 has had some pretty incredible visual news stories.

Some of the most-watched videos on KSAT.com from the past year have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

There were huge news stories this year, both good and bad, ranging from the winter storm in February to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to new laws about constitutional carry and the sale of beer and wine on Sundays.

The videos that resonated the most with KSAT viewers are also a mix of highs and lows.

Here are the top 10 most-viewed videos on the KSAT website from 2020:

1. Viral video shows contractor destroying bathroom after he says homeowner refused to pay

2. Social media video shows brawl between Spurs, Rockets fans in Houston

3. New video at historic, haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin shows lots of activity in children’s room

The historic Magnolia Hotel in Seguin which is rumored to be haunted has new evidence that spirits are active inside its walls.

4. This video of a gator swimming with a shark is the most Florida thing we’ve seen today

5. ‘It was all a blur’: San Antonio teen’s golf ball traveling at 88 mph struck by lightning at Topgolf

Courtesy of: Tomas Gomez and Arlette Ibarra

6. Were your plants damaged by the freeze? Here’s what to do next.

What was green at the start of February is now likely brown and looking lifeless.

7. Pipe-bursting cold! How to protect your pipes during the South Texas freeze

8. Photo edit outrage: Florida high school employee alters 80 girls yearbook photos to cover ‘dress code violations’

9. San Antonio man reels in 12-foot hammerhead shark along Padre Island National Seashore

10. ‘It changed my life forever’: Man who lost fingers in fireworks disaster tells his story