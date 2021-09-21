Viral video shows contractor destroying bathroom after he says homeowner refused to pay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A dispute between a homeowner and a Colorado contractor has gone viral after a video of him destroying his work was posted online.

KKTV 11 spoke with the homeowner after the incident and she said a neighbor let the contractor in while she was at work.

The contractor can be heard in the video asking if he is going to be paid while the neighbor asks him to “please stop.”

Dream Home Remodels of Colorado, which has deleted its social media pages, was hired by homeowner Amber Trucke to remodel her bathroom.

Trucke showed KKTV invoices from the company and said she’s already paid $3,300 of the $7,500 bill but wanted to wait to pay the rest to make sure she’s happy with the work.

A spokesperson with the company told KKTV that they weren’t going to share Trucke’s contract due to privacy issues but did tell the news station that “communication broke down and resulted in our company repossessing a tile shower. It has never happened before and is not something that is made regular practice.”

Trucke shared photos of some of the work on her Facebook page on Sunday. She told KKTV that she would be taking the matter to court.

Trucke posted another update on her Facebook page on Sunday saying that she was only given 23 hours from the “finished” product to when the contractor came and destroyed his work.

Colorado Springs police are still looking into the matter.