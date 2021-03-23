This video of a gator swimming with a shark is the most Florida thing we’ve seen today

VERO BEACH, Florida – Even for a state known for having a very robust wildlife scene, a video of an alligator swimming alongside a shark is peak Florida.
According to ClickOrlando.com, a viewer took the video on Sunday from a walking bridge at Vero Beach.
A website about the Indian River Lagoon says the estuary is known as “the most bio-diverse habitat in North America” with a special ecosystem that provides a varied habitat and 4,000 plant and animal species.
According to ClickOrlando, the lagoon is known to be a haven for bull sharks.
News 6 contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife for more information about this sighting. Check their site for an update.