The Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation to host drive-through baby shower for orphaned animals

SAN ANTONIO – You’re invited to a baby shower — for opossums, raccoons and other wildlife.

San Antonio’s Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation will hold its Drive-Through Baby Shower for Wildlife from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.

The organization is hosting the drive as it prepares for an influx of orphaned animals during the “wildlife baby season,” officials said.

WRR officials said it is the busiest time of the year, as they care for more than 8,000 baby opossums, squirrels, songbirds, raccoons, and other animals.

“Every animal who is brought to Wildlife Rescue receives round-the-clock specialized care and this is particularly true for fragile orphans,” officials said in a news release. “Understandably additional donations are needed to provide the food and other care items used to help each baby to regain strength and learn the skills needed for life in the wild.”

Officials are asking for items like playpens, nuts, trail mix, dog crates, dry cat food, dry dog food, Pedialyte, and protein or fruit baby food to be donated.

Guests will be asked to wear their masks and stay in their vehicles during the event.

It will be held at the Sherman Animal Care Complex at 1354 Basse Road. Goods can also be shipped to the WRR Sanctuary at 335 Old Blanco Road in Kendalia, Texas.

Monetary donations can also be made online here.

