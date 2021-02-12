Puppy found abandoned in box outside San Antonio animal shelter finds forever home

A puppy that was found abandoned, in a box, outside of Animal Care Services last month has now found her forever home!

SAN ANTONIO – A puppy that was found abandoned in a box outside of Animal Care Services last month has now found her forever home.

Kelly, formerly known as Charlie, was examined by ACS staff as soon as she was found before being placed in temporary foster care until she was old enough to be adopted.

As of Thursday, the animal shelter said she had officially been adopted by “a loving family she deserves,” according to ACS’s Facebook post.

Kelly was found on Jan. 7 in a box outside of ACS’s front gate before being rescued. Even though she was left in the cold, the ACS staff said she was still in overall good health.

It’s still unclear who left Kelly behind at this time, and further details are limited in the case.

If you have a stray pet, ACS encourages you to make a report by dialing 311. If you need further assistance, you can also contact ACS at (210) 207-4738.

