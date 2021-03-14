This Texas beekeeper helps homeowners, honeybees feel like they bee-long

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

AUSTIN – You call the Ghostbusters when something goes bump in the night, but what about if it buzzes?

Erika Thompson, owner and founder of the Austin-based Texas Beeworks, has a pretty unique job.

Sure you’ve heard of beekeeping, but she’s helping to preserve, protect and increase honeybee populations in Texas.

Imagine this — you just moved into a new home and notice a lot of bee activity. Thompson and her company offer an alternative to destroying a healthy bee population.

The company works by helping to support the bees with hive removals and hive hostings for residents and businesses.

Have property? Some bees could save you a buck too if you can qualify for an Agriculture Exemption. You can hire a beekeeper to place and manage hives on your property registered by the Texas Apiary Inspection Service.

The sweetest part? The company doesn’t harvest or sell the honey from its bees.

