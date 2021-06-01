Explained: How ‘constitutional carry’ will change gun laws in Texas

After years of balking at what some Second Amendment advocates call the Holy Grail of gun laws, Republicans in the Texas Legislature this year passed a bill to allow Texans to carry pistols without a license.

Known by supporters as “constitutional carry,” House Bill 1927 will allow Texans to carry handguns — openly or concealed — without obtaining a state-issued license, so long they are not excluded from possessing a firearm by another federal or state law.

Previously, Texans who wanted to carry a pistol needed a state-issued license that required training, a proficiency exam and a background check.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will soon sign the bill into law.

Supporters of the legislation argue the change would “restore” Second Amendment rights, removing virtually all government barriers to carrying a handgun in many public places.

“H.B. 1927 seeks to reduce barriers to the free exercise of Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms and defend their lives and property by making it legal for individuals who are 21 years of age or older and who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a license,” an analysis of the bill from the Senate Research Center reads.

Opponents say it would remove barriers aimed at keeping people who are not legally fit to possess a gun from carrying one. They also say it will increase gun violence and escalate conflicts in public places.

Police unions from most major Texas cities and some handgun instructors opposed the original bill this year, saying it would make it more difficult for police to identify suspects from bystanders during an active crime scene.

Though the bill passed, it was amended in the process. Here’s a breakdown of how constitutional carry will impact Texas and what the limitations are:

What the bill changes

Currently, Texans have to obtain a license to carry a handgun, either openly or concealed. The license requires up to six hours of training, a written exam and a shooting proficiency exam. Prospective licensees also currently have to submit their fingerprints and pass a background check to obtain the permit.

Under the new law, Texans would no longer need that licensing to obtain a handgun. The law does not extend to felons or other people who are prohibited from owning a gun. A background check is still required for the purchase of the firearm if the sale is not private.

Obtaining a firearms license still has its advantages, though. A handgun license would allow the carrier to have reciprocity in other states that have enacted that kind of legislation. A license is also considered a valid form of ID when casting a ballot and grants expedited access into the Texas Capitol.

“This is a simple restoration of Texans’ constitutional right under the Second Amendment, a right of the people to keep and bear arms,” said state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, who sponsored the legislation.

Handguns were the only type of firearm that required a state license to carry in most public places in Texas. Long guns like shotguns and rifles, including semi-automatic rifles, were and still are allowed to be openly carried in most public places in Texas without a license.

Where you (still) cannot carry

There are certain public places firearms are not allowed, even under constitutional carry, unless you are a licensed peace officer. Those include:

Businesses that sell alcohol

Schools

Sporting events and horse or dog races

Polling places

Airports

Courtrooms

Jails and prisons

Government buildings

Hospitals

Federal property and national parks (that includes the San Antonio Missions and The Alamo)

Private landowners, including businesses, decide their own firearm policies.

The politics and compromise

Permitless carry has long been a fringe issue that most mainstream, elected Texas Republicans fell short of endorsing, which is why it has failed to pass the GOP-controlled Legislature for several sessions. That group included Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

This year, though, so-called constitutional carry was listed as one of the Republican Party of Texas’ legislative priorities heading into the session and ultimately received backing from conservative leadership. That followed years of lobbying from Second Amendment activists and precedes the electoral threat of pro-gun GOP primary voters in 2022.

To get the legislation passed, some changes were made in response to concerns from law enforcement.

Initially, the bill banned police officers from questioning a person on the sole basis that they were carrying a pistol.

But lawmakers compromised, amending the bill to now allow officers to question and disarm a person “at any time the officer reasonably believe it is necessary for the protection of the person, officer or another individual,” according to the bill. The officer has to return the handgun if the person is deemed not to be a threat and if the person hasn’t committed a violation that results in an arrest.

The lawmakers also agreed to enhance criminal penalties for domestic violence offenders and felons who are caught carrying a handgun.

A growing trend

Once signed, Texas will join 19 other states that have passed constitutional carry laws, though they vary slightly from state to state.

Other states that have passed similar legislation include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Vermont is the only state that has historically had constitutional carry because the state has never enacted any carry bans.

Texas, however, would be the largest and most populous state to enact constitutional carry.

Alaska was the first state to rescind its permit requirement, passing constitutional carry in 2003.

