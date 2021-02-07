Social media video shows brawl between Spurs, Rockets fans in Houston

Videos surfacing on social media on Sunday show last night’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets got very heated between fans.

HOUSTON, Texas – Videos surfacing on social media on Sunday showed Saturday night’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets got very heated between some fans.

A brawl broke out in the stands during the game with multiple people involved, as seen in the video below. It’s unclear what led to the incident and if anyone was injured.

The video above was originally shared Sunday afternoon by Casino Jah on Twitter. If you would like to view an unedited version of the video, click here.

KSAT 12 has reached out to Houston police and the Toyota Center for further details on the incident, but we have not yet heard back.

The Spurs defeated the Rockets, 111-106, as DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 30 points, according to an article from the Associated Press.

The AP reports The Spurs were leading the game in the fourth quarter before the Rockets tied it up. DeRozan scored five additional points and Patty Mills hit two free throws, ultimately leading to the win.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.