FINALLY! 🙌 Our next cold front arrives this weekend

If you’ve been itchin’ to wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater lately, you’ve probably opted for short sleeves instead! December has been a very warm month for us so far. 🎅☀️

Thankfully, it will turn much cooler this weekend behind our next cold front. However, there will also be a few opportunities for rain over the weekend. It’ll be quite windy at times, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

FRIDAY

There won’t be much change to the weather Friday. Expect more morning clouds and patchy fog. Some clearing into the afternoon will likely boost highs back into the low 80s, with San Antonio possibly tying or breaking the record high for the day.

SATURDAY (Cold Front Day!)

A cold front will arrive in San Antonio around mid-morning . There will be a line of showers and thunderstorms along the front. No severe weather is expected, but there could be some pockets of heavy rain. As the front moves south during the afternoon, any rain will shift south with it. 🌧️

Temperatures will start off near 70 degrees early in the morning but will drop into the low to mid-50s by the afternoon!

It will become very windy behind the cold front, as north winds gust as high as 45 mph during the afternoon and evening. 🌬️🍂

It will be very windy behind Saturday's cold front with wind gusts as high as 45 mph (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

The day will begin with temperatures in the low 40s . We’ll only warm into the low 50s .

There may be a little sun during the first part of the day Sunday, but clouds will quickly fill back in as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. ☁️

That disturbance will push some scattered showers through, beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing through Sunday night. Any rain will be light.

MONDAY

Some lingering showers will be possible Monday morning. However, rain will end and skies will clear from west to east throughout the day. By the afternoon, expect the sun to come out in San Antonio. ⛅

Monday will be another all-around chilly day. Even as the sun comes out in the afternoon, highs will only be in the mid- to upper 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST

After a chilly weekend, it will warm up pretty quickly through the middle of next week.

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STAY IN-THE-KNOW!

Keep up with your local weather forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Ad

Want to share weather pictures with the weather team? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.