December 2021 continues to be unseasonably warm for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In a month where we’re singing “Frosty the Snowman” and “Winter Wonderland,” it’s been anything but cold outside. In fact, other than this past weekend’s cold front, December 2021 has been unseasonably warm.

On Friday, December 10, San Antonio reached a high of 83°, with some areas in the 90s! And our average temperature is running 10.6° above normal. But as much as some may be hoping for colder weather, this week will feature high humidity and temps near 80°.

Humid & Gray This Week

It's going to be warm, humid, and gray in the next 4 Days (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a weekend cold front, we’re seeing temperatures and humidity rise in and around San Antonio. This means that for the remainder of the week, mornings will feature patchy fog and drizzle. Other than a few peeks of sunshine, it’ll be difficult to shake the morning clouds, keeping skies mainly gray this week. Highs in the upper-70s will be much warmer than the seasonable average of 65°.

Shot of Cold This Weekend

This upcoming weekend will be chilly and damp (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Even though it will be warm this week, a cold front will blow through San Antonio and South Central Texas this weekend. Not only will this front bring colder weather, but it will also bring the opportunity for much-needed rain.

Ad

By Saturday morning, temps will drop into the 50s with showers likely. Sunday will be cloudy and a bit damp, too, with scattered showers possible. All-in-all this upcoming weekend will be more “Christmassy,” with damp and chilly conditions. We’ll finally see sunshine Monday.

How long will this upcoming weekend’s cold weather last? We anticipate at least a warm-up into the 60s next week.

7 Day Forecast

The latest 7 Day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay In-The-Know

Keep up with your local weather forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with the weather team? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.