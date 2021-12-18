Here’s where you can still order your holiday tamales in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – We’re officially a week away from Christmas and if you’ve waited until the last minute to order your tamales, chances are you’re scrambling.

Several San Antonio tamale favorites such as Delia’s have already announced that they are no longer taking pre-orders for the holidays.

The restaurant announced they will only be open for those who have already preordered to pick up their tamales. Delia’s will reopen for regular business on Dec. 26.

However, there are still several other spots in San Antonio where you can order tamales or walk in and pick them up.

Adelita Tamales and Tortilla Factory - This tamale spot is offering tamales by the dozen up until Christmas Eve. Adelita offers pork, pork jalapeño, chicken, and bean jalapeño. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is located at 1130 Fresno Drive.

Tellez Tamales and Barbacoa - While Tellez is no longer taking orders on the phone, you can still pick up tamales in-person. The restaurant will typically post the flavors of the tamales for each day on their Facebook page, however, over the last few days, they have been offering pork, chicken, pork with jalapeño, and chicken with jalapeño. The tamales are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the restaurant hours are from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The restaurant is located at 1737 S General McMullen Dr.

Mi Tierra/Mi Familia - Mi Tierra and Mi Familia are both offering tamale dozens. Tamale flavors are pork, chicken, bean, cheese & jalapeño, and vegetable. You can order online and reserve a pickup time for your order. Tamales can be picked up until Christmas Eve. Mi Tierra is located at 218 Produce Row. Mi Familia is located at 18403 I-10 West.

Delicious Tamales - This tamale joint is no longer taking pre-orders but you can still grab some tamales as a walk-in customer. Delicious Tamales offers flavors such as pork, jalapeño bean, chicken. tomatillo chicken and cheese, and bean cheese. The restaurant says they are open Sunday 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Tuesday they will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday they will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Delicious Tamales has several locations and you can find them on their website.

Las Palapas - This San Antonio-based chain is offering tamale dozens up until Dec. 31. Las Palapas offers pork, chicken, and bean & cheese with jalapeño. Las Palapas has many locations and you can call to order your tamales.

Don’t see a restaurant listed but know they are still selling tamales? Let us know in the comments below.