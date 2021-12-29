San Antonio police officer suspended after sending multiple texts to woman he met while handling call

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer served a 20-day suspension after sending multiple text messages to a woman he met while handling a disturbance call, according to records recently obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Officer Juan Bruno was suspended without pay between Nov. 28 and Dec. 17, according to the suspension records. He was initially given a 30-day suspension, but the punishment was reduced after he appealed the decision.

On June 18, Bruno was dispatched to a disturbance on S. New Braunfels Avenue that involved the woman, according to the suspension records.

“What is your name, beautiful,” Bruno asked the woman during the call, according to his body cam footage.

Roughly one minute after clearing the call, Bruno began texting the woman, mostly about her appearance and relationship status. The suspension records included the following text messages:

Officer Bruno's text messages to a woman he met while handling a disturbance call. (KSAT)

The woman told police she never initiated the text message exchange and stopped responding after 9:25 p.m. because the text messages made her feel “uncomfortable.”

The department issued a “no contact” order, barring Bruno from contacting the woman again.

The department’s investigation found that Bruno “brought reproach and discredit to himself and the department while he attempted to develop a personal relationship” with the woman.

Bruno has been with the San Antonio Police Department since 2015, records showed.

