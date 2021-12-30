San Antonio beats out Austin in percentage increase in six-figure jobs, report finds

As the pandemic continues to accelerate wage growth for many workers, a new study is shedding light on just how prevalent six-figure job growth has been over the past five years in cities across the country.

According to the study published by Stessa, the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro region had a 163% increase in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020 — the largest percentage increase among Texas cities.

The area was ranked No. 7 in a list of large metros with the most growth in high-paying jobs over the last half decade.

56,780 workers — or 5.7% of the metro area’s workforce — brought in six-figure salaries in 2020. That’s slightly under the national 7.9% of workers making $100,000 or more.

In 2015, only 21,590 workers in Greater San Antonio boasted those salaries.

As professional salaries have increased, wage growth for lower earners failed to keep up a similar percentage pace. The median wage for San Antonians in 2020 was just $37,920.

Ad

The Austin-Round Rock region, which made the list at No. 15, counted more total jobs with six-figure salaries, but a lower percentage growth rate of 101.1 %.

Nationally, the U.S saw a 110% increase in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020.

The Greater Nashville, Pheonix and Las Vegas areas nabbed the top three spots for percentage growth. The New Orleans, Tuscon and San Bernadino metro areas also made the top 15, showing the continued success of large job markets in the Sun Belt.

Stessa used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics tables. Ranking were determined by calculating the percentage change in employment in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020, and checked for statistical significance.

Click here to read this story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Ad

Also on KSAT: