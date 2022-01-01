Meet baby Nadia, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has officially welcomed its first baby of the New Year!

Lamia Issad gave birth to Nadia, a beautiful, healthy baby girl at Methodist Hospital on Saturday at 12:20 a.m. She weighed seven pounds and 1.6 ounces and was the first baby born at city hospitals in 2022.

“Mom and baby are healthy, and the family was presented with various gifts from the local hospitals. The family is even staying in Room 2022!” hospital officials said in a release.

Pictured is Nadia's family at Methodist Hospital. (Courtesy of Methodist Hospital) (Courtesy of Methodist Hospital)

Lamia and her husband, Achour Medaouri, are first-time parents and told Methodist Hospital that they are honored to be recognized by the city.

This is the 22nd year area hospital staff has come together to welcome the city’s first New Year baby.

Director of Methodist’s Mother-Baby Unit Trish Horlacher said Nadia’s arrival is a great start to 2022, and she offered congratulations to her family.

“I can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than with a new baby girl or boy,” said Horlacher. “Methodist Hospital just wrapped up its second consecutive record-breaking year of babies born. The arrival of baby Nadia is the perfect way to kick off another year of doing what we do best; caring for women and infants of San Antonio and South Texas.”

Methodist Healthcare delivers about 12,000 babies each year, and about 40% of babies born in San Antonio area born at a Methodist facility, according to officials.

