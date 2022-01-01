Photos: New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world

Many people gathered around the world to ring in 2022. Several major celebrations, such as the one in Time’s Square in New York City, gathered large crowds unlike NYE celebrations last year.

Despite all the challenges 2021 may have brought, people were eager to ring in the New Year and cheer to new beginnings.

You can see pictures of New Year’s Eve celebrations from all around the world down below, courtesy of The Associated Press and Getty Images:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Eric Adams is sworn in as the 110th mayor of the city of New York on January 01, 2022 in New York, NY. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the official inauguration has been postponed, and Adams chose to be sworn into office in Times Square following the annual New Years Eve ball drop. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

People gather for New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2021. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 1: The New Year's Eve Ball touches down to mark the beginning of the new year on January 1, 2022 in New York City. People began celebrating New Year's Eve at Times Square in 1904, in 1907 the New Year's Eve Ball made its first descent from the flagpole at One Times Square. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Fireworks go off one hour before midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2021. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

People gather during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2021. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks are seen over Sydney harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be somewhat different as some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: People celebrate the new year at Alexandra Garden during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be somewhat different as some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks erupt over Alexandra Garden as people bring in the new year during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be somewhat different as some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 01: Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve dazzled with a never seen before fireworks display that smashed two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™️ titles at Al Marjan Island on January 1, 2022 in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Marjan) (2022 Getty Images)

Pakistani youth celebrate New Year's eve on a street in Lahore on January 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 01: New Year's Eve fireworks are seen over the Chao Praya River on January 01, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand rings in the new year with a fireworks show at ICONSIAM, a mall on Bangkok's Riverside. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Drones create a lion in the sky above the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich to bring in the New Year on January 01, 2022 in London, England. The countries that make up the UK have differing covid measures in place over the festive period. In Scotland, a maximum of 500 people can attend outdoor events where physical distancing of one metre is in place meaning the traditional Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations have been canceled. The rule-of-six in regulated premises, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres, was reintroduced in Wales on Boxing Day along with the closure of nightclubs. In England, the government has not introduced any new measures. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)