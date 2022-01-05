Man in critical condition after being shot in street on South Side, SAPD says

A man is in critical condition after a driver shot at him on the South Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Flores Street.

Police say a man in his 30s was out in the street when someone in a maroon SUV shot at him. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The man was known to hang around in the area, police said.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

