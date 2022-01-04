67º

LIVE

Local News

11 arrested after investigation reveals crime ring targeting RBFCU ATMs, police say

The suspects convinced other people to open RBFCU accounts to deposit counterfeit checks, police say

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: crime, RBFCU, crime ring, fraud
11 people arrested in crime ring of RBFCU ATM's, police say (KSAT/Selma Police Department)

Authorities have arrested 11 people they say were involved in a crime ring targeting Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union ATMs.

A two-year investigation with the Tri-County Fraud Task Force, Schertz Police, and the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office led to the arrests, according to Selma Police Department Detective Robert Wagner.

Wagner said the suspects would convince other people to open RBFCU accounts to deposit counterfeit checks. They would then withdraw the funds and report fraud on the account in an attempt to get a reimbursement from RBFCU.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity:

  • Donell Garfield Sauls
  • Angelina Alfaro
  • Jessie Rodriguez
  • Jabari Durham
  • Ryan D. Hull
  • Enrique Gomez
  • Kiana Casas
  • Jordan Spence
  • Pernell Riley
  • Kassandra Hall
  • Anthony McGruder

The suspects involved would create and use the fraudulent checks from different bogus businesses and then withdraw the cash from the ATMs, Wagner said. They are responsible for over $80,000 of financial loss.

The Tri-County Fraud Task Force is also asking the public to identify a person of interest in this case. Anyone who has information on the following person is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crimestoppers.

Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office need public's help identifying this man they say is involved in a fraud case. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email