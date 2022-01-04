11 arrested after investigation reveals crime ring targeting RBFCU ATMs, police say

Authorities have arrested 11 people they say were involved in a crime ring targeting Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union ATMs.

A two-year investigation with the Tri-County Fraud Task Force, Schertz Police, and the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office led to the arrests, according to Selma Police Department Detective Robert Wagner.

Wagner said the suspects would convince other people to open RBFCU accounts to deposit counterfeit checks. They would then withdraw the funds and report fraud on the account in an attempt to get a reimbursement from RBFCU.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity:

Donell Garfield Sauls

Angelina Alfaro

Jessie Rodriguez

Jabari Durham

Ryan D. Hull

Enrique Gomez

Kiana Casas

Jordan Spence

Pernell Riley

Kassandra Hall

Anthony McGruder

The suspects involved would create and use the fraudulent checks from different bogus businesses and then withdraw the cash from the ATMs, Wagner said. They are responsible for over $80,000 of financial loss.

The Tri-County Fraud Task Force is also asking the public to identify a person of interest in this case. Anyone who has information on the following person is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crimestoppers.

Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office need public's help identifying this man they say is involved in a fraud case. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

