San Antonio revving up again for Taste of the Southside food, art and music festival

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Local nonprofit organization Mission Up! presents Taste of the Southside 2022, an opportunity to experience the culture, food, art and music of San Antonio’s vibrant South Side.

The festival will benefit the students and campus of Por Vida Academy, which is “Deep In The Heart” of the city, located at 1135 Mission Road. The campus will also be the location of Taste of the Southside.

Entrance to the event is free. There will be activities for kids, featured exhibitors, delicious food, beverages and music for the entire family. Parking is available for $5. (No ice chests or outside food and beverages allowed.)

Media sponsor Live From The Southside as well as other local stations will be on-site during the festival.

Taste of the Southside 2022 will kick off at noon on Saturday, March 26 with the opening ceremonies and will continue with stellar musical talent throughout the day. Erick Y Su Grupo Massore, a high-energy, international band, will close the evening.

Also on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., the public will have a chance to judge SA’s 2nd Annual Michelada Match! South Side and area bars and restaurants will be competing for the best Michelada mix. The first prize winner for the best Michelada will receive $1,000! Sign up your bar or restaurant today!

The festival continues at noon Sunday, March 27 with an interdenominational mass, followed by local and regional entertainers and bands. Cesar K-Oso and Tropa Estrella will be performing that evening with the international sounds of Cumbias Colombianas!

Visit our KID’S ZONE from noon to 8 p.m. on both days, which will have rides, face painting, games and activities for children ages 2 to 10. Wristbands are only $5 for select rides and activities.

If you are a South Side business, restaurant, bar or vendor and would like to participate, please visit www.tasteofthesouthside.org or text Judi Deleon at 210-386-3722.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

