Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for man who robbed Best Buy on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Best Buy on the North Side.

The robbery happened at the Best Buy in the 100 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Police say the man in his mid-to-late-20s was seen taking unpaid merchandise and approached by someone.

The person who approached the man attempted to make contact with him, and the man pulled out a weapon to threaten them, police said.

The robber then exited the store with the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.