North Side snack shop nailed for moldy food

SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio snack shop was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after moldy food was found in a refrigerator and on top of a counter, city health records show.
Fabito’s, located in the 11400 block of West Ave., was told to throw away the food in question and was given a score of 79.
The establishment was also cited for having ants crawling on a wall near food products.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Longhorn Steakhouse, 5803 N. FM 1604 West, 100
- Taco Bell, 2310 SW Military Dr., 100
- Happy Guy Chinese Cuisine, 8373 Culebra Rd., 99
- Kim’s Express, 5402 W. Military Dr., 99
- Best Burger, 3402 Pleasanton Rd., 97
- Texas Burger Co., 3038 E. Commerce St., 97
- Los Balito’s Taco Shop, 3111 TPC Parkway, 95
- El Pollo Loco, 4645 W. Commerce St., 94
- Kai Japanese Sushi Restaurant, 2535 NW Loop 410, 94
- Aloha Kitchen, 1151 Harry Wurzbach, 93
- El Capitan Mariscos & Taqueria, 4310 Vance Jackson, 93
- Bandera Jalisco, 1117 Bandera Rd., 92
- Jerusalem Grill, 9210 Wurzbach Rd., 90
- Fusion Food, 8120 Fredericksburg Rd., 88
- Quick Sub, 7950 Floyd Curl Dr., 88
- Taqueria Nuevo Vallarta, 3451 Roosevelt Ave., 86
- Scuzzi’s Italian Restaurant, 24165 IH 10 West, 85
- Vallarta Grill & Bar, 6810 NW Loop 410, 84
- Los Angeles Tortilleria & Restaurant, 300 N. Zarzamora St., 82
- La Chinitas Restaurant, 1012 Avondale Ave., 81
- Fabito’s, 11417 West Ave., 79
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.