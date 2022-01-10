North Side snack shop nailed for moldy food

Fabito's, located in the 11400 block of West Ave., was told to throw away the food in question and was given a score of 79.

SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio snack shop was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after moldy food was found in a refrigerator and on top of a counter, city health records show.

Fabito’s, located in the 11400 block of West Ave., was told to throw away the food in question and was given a score of 79.

The establishment was also cited for having ants crawling on a wall near food products.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Longhorn Steakhouse, 5803 N. FM 1604 West, 100

Taco Bell, 2310 SW Military Dr., 100

Happy Guy Chinese Cuisine, 8373 Culebra Rd., 99

Kim’s Express, 5402 W. Military Dr., 99

Best Burger, 3402 Pleasanton Rd., 97

Texas Burger Co., 3038 E. Commerce St., 97

Los Balito’s Taco Shop, 3111 TPC Parkway, 95

El Pollo Loco, 4645 W. Commerce St., 94

Kai Japanese Sushi Restaurant, 2535 NW Loop 410, 94

Aloha Kitchen, 1151 Harry Wurzbach, 93

El Capitan Mariscos & Taqueria, 4310 Vance Jackson, 93

Bandera Jalisco, 1117 Bandera Rd., 92

Jerusalem Grill, 9210 Wurzbach Rd., 90

Fusion Food, 8120 Fredericksburg Rd., 88

Quick Sub, 7950 Floyd Curl Dr., 88

Taqueria Nuevo Vallarta, 3451 Roosevelt Ave., 86

Scuzzi’s Italian Restaurant, 24165 IH 10 West, 85

Vallarta Grill & Bar, 6810 NW Loop 410, 84

Los Angeles Tortilleria & Restaurant, 300 N. Zarzamora St., 82

La Chinitas Restaurant, 1012 Avondale Ave., 81

Fabito’s, 11417 West Ave., 79

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

