San Antonio police seek suspect accused of killing man downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help for information to identify and find a suspect accused of killing a man in the downtown area last month.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of East Market Street on Dec. 30, 2021.

Officers said Leo Cameron was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. They said the suspect fled down the Riverwalk.

RELATED: Man shot, killed downtown, search underway for suspect, San Antonio police say

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Ad

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.