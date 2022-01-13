2 arrested after man, woman tied-up, assaulted for hours at apartment, affidavit states

Alfred Bela Jr., 38, and Juanita Rosa, 29, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were arrested after San Antonio police say a man and woman were tied up and assaulted for several hours last week.

Alfred Bela Jr., 38, and Juanita Rosa, 29, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, records with the Bexar County Jail show. A third suspect has not been arrested.

San Antonio police said the two victims called the police on Jan. 7 and told them they had been tied up and assaulted in an apartment.

Rosa accused the female victim of stealing money, police said, and Bela told the victim that she would be held for a $3,000 ransom.

The male victim told police that he could hear the woman “being assaulted but could not do anything and felt helpless,” as he was tied up and blindfolded, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

He also said Bela told them he was going to take them “to the country to die,” the affidavit states.

The male victim was able to break free from the restraints and tried to flee, but he was captured and beaten with a stick on the knee and ribs.

They were beaten throughout the night, investigators said, but they were eventually untied. They then sought help from police and identified their alleged attackers.

In an interview with police, Bela said he was “joking” about threatening to kill them in the country.

He was booked on Saturday on a $200,000 bond, and Rosa was booked Wednesday on a $170,000 bond, records show.

