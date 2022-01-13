San Antonio police searching for murder suspect in bicyclist’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for information in connection with a murder suspect in a shooting that left a bicyclist dead in April 2021.

Police said 39-year-old Jesus Cardenas was riding his bicycle near the 600 block of East Evergreen Street around 2 a.m. on April 12 when he was being followed by someone in an unknown SUV.

Cardenas was checking trash cans on his bicycle when the SUV stopped near him, and someone inside fired shots, striking him, police said.

Officials said the shooter in the SUV drove away from the scene. Cardenas had a fatal gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved. Tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867).

