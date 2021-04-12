Man on bicycle shot, killed just north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was shot and killed just north of downtown early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the intersection of East Evergreen Street and East Evergreen Court, not far from North St. Mary’s Street after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the victim was a 35 to 45 year old male and was possibly homeless. SAPD said he was fatally shot in the head while riding a bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said surveillance video showed a small, light-colored sport utility vehicle first drive past the man, then turn around and someone inside fired several shots just before driving off.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police did not give a description of the shooter.

Investigators said they found no witnesses. The victim’s name has not been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.