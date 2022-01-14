Former restaurant previously targeted by arsonist gets hit again, firefighters say

Ex-restaurant previously targeted by arsonist gets hit again, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – A former Northwest Side restaurant that previously was targeted by an arsonist was hit again early Friday, according to San Antonio firefighters.

RELATED: Former Northwest Side restaurant targeted by arsonist, firefighters say

They say someone tossed a Molotov cocktail through a window of what used to be Joe’s Crab Shack near Loop 410 and Babcock Road.

A police officer who was passing by around 1 a.m. noticed the flames and called dispatchers.

When fire crews arrived, they found that the sprinkler system had activated and doused most of the flames.

There were still several inches of water on the floor hours after firefighters left.

The business had been shut down and the building was boarded up some time ago so there was no one working there at the time.

Ad

Firefighters say this was the second time in recent months that they were called for a suspicious fire at that location.

So far, no one has been arrested in either case.