Former Northwest Side restaurant targeted by arsonist, firefighters say

Fire at former Joe's Crab Shack on NW Side image

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators believe a fire at a former restaurant on the city’s Northwest Side Friday morning was the work of an arsonist.

They say it appears someone threw a Molotov cocktail through a window at what used to be Joe’s Crab Shack near Loop 410 and Babcock Road.

A police officer driving by the area noticed smoke around 1 a.m. and reported it.

Fire crews that answered the call also found fire inside the building, which had been boarded up previously.

They say a sprinkler system activated and knocked down most of the flames for them.

The restaurant had shut down some time ago so there was no one working there.

The fire did not threaten any other buildings.

Firefighters say this is the second time within a few weeks that there has been a suspicious fire inside the former restaurant.

No one has been arrested in either case.