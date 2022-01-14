SAPD searching for information in fatal hit-and-run along I-10 on the Northwest Side

Dolly Michelle Hogan was fatally struck on I-10 on Oct. 25, 2021, according to Crime Stoppers.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who fatally struck a woman along Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side last year and fled.

Authorities said in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, Dolly Hogan was walking north in the southbound lanes of I-10 near Huebner Road.

She was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene and Hogan died from her injuries.

Authorities said no witnesses were located and they have no information about the driver.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

